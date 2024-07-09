Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline purchased 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

CODI stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

