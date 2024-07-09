Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

