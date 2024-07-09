Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $723,000 Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 20.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,857,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 310,146 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 25.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,438,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after buying an additional 301,952 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at about $13,918,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

