Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 418.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 207.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

