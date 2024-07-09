Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Sage Therapeutics worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 108,814 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.
SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $658.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.90.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
