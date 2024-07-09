Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after buying an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after buying an additional 599,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Etsy by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after buying an additional 364,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

