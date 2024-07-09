Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $804,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Arcellx’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,787.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

