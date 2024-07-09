Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $915,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,077.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $983.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $922.41. The company has a market cap of $425.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,087.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

