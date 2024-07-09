Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS opened at $273.10 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

