Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,133 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in APA by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in APA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

