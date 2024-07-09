Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

