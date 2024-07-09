Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after buying an additional 3,094,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,592,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of XPO by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,945,000 after buying an additional 503,388 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,745,000 after buying an additional 463,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,665,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

XPO stock opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

