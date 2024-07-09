Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 578.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $119.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.04. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

