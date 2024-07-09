Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

