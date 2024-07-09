Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

