Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 142 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $253,990,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

