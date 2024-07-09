Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 34,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HIG opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

