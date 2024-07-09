Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,419 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SR. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Spire by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Spire Stock Down 1.0 %

Spire stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.