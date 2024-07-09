Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 344 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 682.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $135.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,109,230 shares of company stock valued at $150,963,140. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

