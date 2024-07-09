Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 316,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IIF opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.