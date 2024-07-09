Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 5,920 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Teekay worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Teekay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Teekay by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 90,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Down 2.1 %

Teekay stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 107.78%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Teekay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.