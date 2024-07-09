Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 83,909 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,909 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

