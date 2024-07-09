Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 906 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

