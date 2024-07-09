Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,880,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.11 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $255.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

