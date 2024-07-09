Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $357.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $283.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $255.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 0.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $255.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,711. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

