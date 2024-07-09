Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.82. 1,663,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,790,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $192.85.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.