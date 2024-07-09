Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 43.3% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Exchange Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 10,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

