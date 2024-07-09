Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

