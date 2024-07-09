Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.