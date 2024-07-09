Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.