Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock valued at $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

