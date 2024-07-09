AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $62.30.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

