AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target Raised to $4.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $3.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.28.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,531,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.84. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $62.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.