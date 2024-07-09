AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
DIT opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
