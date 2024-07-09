Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 254,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

