Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after acquiring an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $60,445,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Ameren by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,574,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 223,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after buying an additional 180,794 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $11,438,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

