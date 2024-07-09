American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $268.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.48.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $234.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

