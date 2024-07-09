American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.14

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 274147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,870,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.