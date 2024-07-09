Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Americold Realty Trust worth $27,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 481,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 671.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

COLD opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

