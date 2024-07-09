Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 141.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $16,185,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.33.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $427.32 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $446.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

