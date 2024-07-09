Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.91

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.91 and traded as low as $19.45. Ames National shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 5,089 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $176.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

