Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.67

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $6.86. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 28,257 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 412,599 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 114,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

