Amphenol Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 3,365 call options.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. 697,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,818. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.42.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

