Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 7,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 260,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

