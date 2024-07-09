Analyzing CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) and Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF)

Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) and CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Supremex pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Supremex pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supremex and CCL Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supremex N/A N/A N/A $0.38 7.46 CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 9.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Supremex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCL Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.6% of Supremex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Supremex and CCL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supremex N/A N/A N/A CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Supremex and CCL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supremex 0 1 0 0 2.00 CCL Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

CCL Industries has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. Given CCL Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than Supremex.

Summary

CCL Industries beats Supremex on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc. engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers. It also provides commercial printing services, including printing, packaging and displays, finishing, and large format services. The company serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, wine and spirits, personal care and beauty, packaging, ecommerce, nutraceutical, food and beverage, apparel, fulfillment, presentation, and display and promotional print and packaging industries. Supremex Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Lasalle, Canada.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc. manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets. The Avery segment supplies labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions to enable short-run digital printing in businesses and homes alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores, and e-commerce retailers. The Checkpoint segment engages in developing radio frequency and radio frequency identification-based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions for the retail and apparel industries. The Innovia segment supplies biaxially oriented polypropylene films to customers in the pressure sensitive label materials, flexible packaging, and consumer packaged goods industries. The company operates in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, and New Zealand. CCL Industries Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

