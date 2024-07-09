Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.94. Angi shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 21,211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Up 7.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,154 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.