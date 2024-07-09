AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. 2,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,290. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.