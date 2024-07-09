Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.03) to GBX 2,590 ($33.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.43) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.46) to GBX 3,100 ($39.71) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.71) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($35.26).
In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.56) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,903.62). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.49), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($344,268.48). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
