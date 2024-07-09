Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $147.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $146.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $115.96 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,176,000 after buying an additional 2,402,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $83,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

