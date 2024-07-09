Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on July 18th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2463 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.14.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
