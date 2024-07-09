Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on July 18th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2463 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

